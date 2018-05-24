How old is Gloria on The Young and the Restless? Judith Chapman is setting Genoa City on fire

The Young and the Restless fans get a double dose of spitfire Gloria Abbott (Judith Chapman) this week, and this girl’s on fire, both speaking her mind and ogling the Genoa City beefcakes on parade.

How old is Gloria on The Young and the Restless? Ageless! You must tune in Friday to see her in action at Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) big bash when she gets an eyeful of a scrubbed up and sizzling hot Arturo (Jason Canela). We all know no man is safe within eyeshot of Gloria’s lovely peepers!

Leave it to Dame Gloria to do what she does best, in full view of Jack (Peter Bergman) her previous conquest. But Jack has other things than love on his mind these days, being outed as CEO of Jabot cosmetics conglomerate.

Revenge is his primary agenda, and on Wednesday true-blue Gloria was a key player in a tense VIP Jabot meeting. She made it clear she stands behind her man Jack (bless her heart), not usurper Billy (Jason Thompson).

Does this double dip of feisty and funny Gloria mean we’re going to be seeing more of Judith Chapman on the canvas?

We hope so, the veteran actress lights up the screen whenever she appears. She’s clearly got the acting chops, having appeared in several major daytime dramas: As The World Turns, Ryan’s Hope, General Hospital, One Life to Live, Days of Our Lives.

For the record, the glorious Ms. Chapman is 66 years young; the perfect age to school Latin Lover Arturo in the ways of love! Bring it on, Y&R!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.