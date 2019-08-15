How old is Cliff on Big Brother 21? His age brings wisdom to BB21 cast

Cliff Hogg is a member of the Big Brother 21 cast, taking part in the summer 2019 season of the show. As the oldest houseguest, he has some advantages and disadvantages within the game.

On one side of the coin, Cliff has a lot of maturity and wisdom that works well in a cast of younger people. On the flip side of that situation, his age sometimes hampers his ability to compete in the physical challenges.

This summer, Cliff has become one of the most well-liked BB21 cast members, as confirmed in a new poll on the subject. If he can survive until the end of the season, he might just be able to win America’s Favorite Houseguest as well.

How old is Cliff on Big Brother 21?

When he entered the house this summer, Cliff Hogg was 53 years old. It’s not often that one of the older cast members makes it deep into a season, but Cliff has already guaranteed that he at least makes it to the BB21 jury.

The petroleum engineer from Houston described himself as funny, stubborn, and caring when he gave his pre-show interviews back in June. He even spoke about which former houseguests he enjoyed watching play the game.

“I like the logical, strategic play from people such as Derrick, Vanessa, or Dan. But Vanessa whined too much when she thought the chips were against her. My favorite of all time has to be Derrick.”

Last night's OTEV competition brought out intense emotions. Do you think #BBKathryn made the right move? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/ePqj83awiG — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 15, 2019

Cliff is now at risk of getting sent to the BB21 jury house. Following the events on the Wednesday night episode, highlighted in the Twitter video above, Cliff finds himself on the block next to Kathryn Dunn. One of them is about to get evicted from the house and lose their chance at winning the $500,000 cash prize this summer.

Big Brother has new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.