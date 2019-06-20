How old are Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood from Basketball Wives?

Basketball Wives is back on VH1 with Season 8 and naturally, Tami Roman is back too. She’s still with Reggie Youngblood and after years of dating, broke the news that the two secretly got married and didn’t even tell her reality TV cast mates.

Tami and Reggie have been together for a long time now, having started dating back in 2013. Over the years, Tami says Reggie has asked her to marry him many times and each time she told him no … until this last one.

The Basketball Wives star has always struggled with their age difference and worried that if she couldn’t give Reggie a child, that he might just want to leave her later and start a family with someone younger.

On the Basketball Wives premiere, Tami revealed that she did a bit of soul searching and decided to go ahead and take the plunge. We couldn’t be happier for them as they really look like they are doing well as newlyweds.

That didn’t stop viewers from wondering again about that age difference, asking how old Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood really are. It turns out that their age gap is 17 years, as Tami turned 49 years old this year and Reggie recently turned 32 years old.

Despite Reggie being closer to Tami’s daughters in age, the two seem well suited for each other and are continuing to build a life together.

Things are going well for Tami and Reggie too! It was recently announced that Tami Roman has signed a deal with Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions to create and produce content.

The first of those projects will be her own show Tami Ever After, which will feature Tami’s relationship with Reggie.

In addition to her own show, Tami is already working on a handful of other projects under her new contract and fans can expect to see her name behind quite a bit of reality and scripted content going forward.