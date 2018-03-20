How many steals do the coaches get on The Voice?

It’s the Battle Rounds on The Voice — but how many steals do the coaches get?

Last night’s first part of the battles saw Sharane Calister and Christiana Danielle from Alicia Keys’ team beat Jamai and Shana Halligan respectively.

Brynn Cartelli and and D.R. King from Kelly Clarkson’s team beat Dylan Hartigan and Jackie Foster, while Kyla Jade from Blake Shelton’s team beat JessLee and Rayshun LaMarr from Adam Levine’s team beat Tish Haynes Keys.

Five steals were used, with Blake stealing Dylan Hartigan, Kelly stealing Tish Haynes Keys, with Adam, Alicia and Blake all using a steal for Jackie Foster, who ultimately chose Adam Levine. All of them will proceed to the knockout rounds, while Jamai, JessLee and Shana Halligan are all out.

How many steals do they get?

The coaches each get two steals in total — but if your steal doesn’t get used you get to keep it, so Blake and Alicia still have the steals which were rejected by Jackie Foster. That means going into tonight’s Part 2 of The Battles, Adam, Blake and Kelly each have one steal, and Alicia still has two.

Each coach has an advisor through the Battle Rounds, until each coach has only the strongest members of their teams left to proceed through to the knockout rounds.

They will then select their own songs and perform them solo in a bid to get chosen by their coach to go through to the playoffs, the final round before the live shows. Later on there will be just one superstar universal advisor, but four now each coach has their own.

Who is Adam Levine’s advisor?

Adam’s advisor is pop singer/songwriter Julia Michaels, who has written songs for a host of big names from Selena Gomez to Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Gwen Stefani and her fellow advisor Hailee Steinfeld. She has also released several singles and EPs of her own.

Who is Alicia Keys’s advisor?

Alicia’s advisor is Canadian singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, who shot to fame after posting cover versions of songs on Vine. He released his first EP in 2014 and his first studio album, Handwritten, in 2015, followed by a second one, Illuminate, in 2016.

Who is Kelly Clarkson’s advisor?

Kelly’s advisor is actress and singer Hailee Stanfield, whose first major role was as Mattie Ross in True Grit. She is also famous for appearing in Pitch Perfect 2 and 3 and The Edge of Seventeen, as well as numerous other roles. She has recently seen success in the music industry as well.

Who is Blake Shelton’s advisor?

Blake’s advisor is country singer, songwriter and actor Trace Adkins, and has had several No1 hits on the Billboard country music charts. He was a finalist on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 and went on to win The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013.

What happens on tonight’s episode of The Voice?

Tonight’s second part of the battles sees two of Kelly’s artists take on a top 10 hit by her advisor Hailee. Meanwhile, two of Adam’s strongest artists have to perform one of Rihanna’s biggest hits, and a chart-topper by En Vogue is the challenge for two of Alicia’s singers.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.