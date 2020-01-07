How many kids do the Sister Wives have?

Sister Wives returned to TLC last night for Season 14. The premiere episode followed the family patriarch Kody and his Sister Wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, unpacking in their homes after moving to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Since the new season premiered on TLC last night, fans trying to keep track of the number of kids the Brown family has searched online for the latest updates about new additions to the ever-growing family.

Here is what you need to know.

How many kids do the Sister Wives have?

The Sister Wives currently have a total of 18 children. They also have two grandchildren.

Meri

Meri has only one child with Kody — their 24-year-old daughter Mariah.

Janelle

Janelle has four sons with Kody — Logan Taylor (25), Hunter Elias (22), Robert Garrison (21), and Gabriel (18).

They also have two daughters — Madison “Maddie” Rose (24) and Savanah (15).

Christine

Christine’s six children include four daughters — Aspyn Kristine (24), Mykelti Ann (23), Gwendlyn (18), Ysabel Paige (16), and Truely Grace (9).

They have one son — Paedon (21).

Robyn

Sister wife Robyn has three children from her marriage to ex-hubby David Preston Jessop — son David Dayton (19) and two daughters, Aurora Alice (17) and Breanna Rose (14).

Kody divorced Meri in September 2014 to marry Robyn. He married Robyn to make it possible for him to adopt Robyn’s three children from her marriage to Jessop. Kody legally adopted Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna in 2015.

Kody and Robyn also have two children together — Solomon (8) and Ariella Mae (3).

Kody and Janelle have two grandchildren

Janelle’s eldest daughter Maddie and her husband Caleb Brush welcomed their first child, son Axel, in May 2017. They welcomed their second child, Evangalynn Kodi, in August.

The family is hoping to welcome more grandchildren in the near future, after Christine’s daughter Aspyn married Mitch Thompson in June 2018. Christine’s second daughter Mykelti married Antonio “Tony” Padron earlier in 2016.

Meanwhile, Meri’s daughter Mariah got engaged to Audrey Kriss in January 2019.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.