How many episodes of See on Apple TV Plus and when is Episode 4 coming out?

The Apple original series See has arrived on the company’s new streaming service, Apple TV Plus. Viewers were able to watch some of the episodes of the new Jason Momoa science-fiction/fantasy/drama series, but there’s more to see.

Here are more details about the show, including how many episodes of See will be on Apple TV Plus and when the next episode arrives.

Apple TV Plus series See officially debuts with first episodes

Friday, November 1 brought the debut of the new Apple TV Plus streaming service. It also brought nine exclusive original programs with it, including the much-hyped drama, The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, a space drama called For All Mankind, and See, starring Jason Momoa. The new science-fiction fantasy series also stars Sylvia Hoeks and Alfre Woodard.

Despite a mostly poor reception by critics, it’s still a popular draw for fans of actor Jason Momoa or those looking to check out a new science-fiction/fantasy series. The series takes place after a virus has wiped out most of mankind. It left anyone who survived blind.

Jason Momoa’s character, Baba Voss, has twins who were “born centuries later with the mythic ability to see.” It’s up to Baba Voss to protect his tribe from harm including a queen who feels threatened by them.

How many episodes of See will be on Apple TV Plus?

The first three episodes debuted on Friday, November 1, to give new customers a taste of the show. Since Apple TV Plus is free for one week, it gives enough episodes to whet one’s appetite and see if a subscription is worthwhile.

Since Apple TV Plus doesn’t give all episodes at once for binging, it’s a weekly wait for viewers to watch the next installment. See Episode 4 will officially arrive on Friday, November 8. Episode 5 is on November 15, and so forth.

See TV series schedule:

Episode 1 – Nov. 1 Episode 2 – Nov. 1 Episode 3 – Nov. 1 Episode 4 – Nov. 8 Episode 5 – Nov. 15 Episode 6 – Nov. 22 Episode 7 – Nov. 29 Episode 8 – Dec. 6

There will be a total of eight episodes of the See Apple TV Plus series. The final episode of Season 1 will be on December 6. It’s unknown if there will be another season, as just one was ordered ahead of the streaming service’s official debut.

