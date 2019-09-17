How long is filming for Bachelor In Paradise? Fans shocked by answer

Bachelor In Paradise wraps up tonight on ABC and already one hour in, it’s clear that there’s a disappointment in the air. The disappointment comes from contestants who didn’t get a proposal at the end of the process. And this has some people wondering — how long do they film Bachelor In Paradise for?

As it turns out, the process for Bachelor In Paradise is significantly shorter than The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette run for two to three months, Bachelor In Paradise is filmed over 21 days in a secluded bubble in Mexico.

On television, the show runs for about six weeks, which is about half the time of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. But the filming is only a fraction of that time. That means that a rose ceremony doesn’t happen weekly either. In fact, it happens every few days, keeping things interesting.

During tonight’s finale, Nicole broke things off with Clay after he couldn’t tell her that he loved her. That was her one requirement to continue with him, but he couldn’t say it. He said he didn’t feel it just yet.

So, was Nicole being unreasonable?

Given everyone else had a strong connection with their partners, it may seem unfair. However, given Clay didn’t tell his ex-girlfriend that he loved her after seven months of dating, it seems ambitious for him to say those three little words after just 21 days.

While many feel that the process is quick and that it can’t possibly be true love, the process has proven to be successful. Several couples have gotten engaged, married, and had children since appearing on the show. Nicole’s expectations may have ruined all chances with Clay going forward.

Bachelor In Paradise wraps up tonight at 8/7c on ABC.