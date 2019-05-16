How Far Is Tattoo Far sneak peek: MTV to share 10 Most Cringworthy Tattoos ahead of Season 2 premiere

The How Far Is Tattoo Far? Season 2 premiere is just one week away and to get us ready, MTV is sharing a special episode of the 10 most cringeworthy tattoos.

Make sure you don’t miss this special episode as Nico and Snooki count down some of the worst — or at least the most shocking — tattoos to have appeared on the show.

In the 10 Most Cringeworthy Tattoos sneak peek, they take us back to cousins Raven and Bahiyud, who also happen to be roommates. They took the number ten spot on the countdown and if you recall, Bahiyud said that Raven “never stops running her mouth.”

“Raven’s always saying stuff at the wrong time,” Bahiyud tells Nico and Snooki. “That mouth of hers is always getting her in trouble.”

Ultimately, Bahiyud chose a shocking tattoo of a mouth with a pile of poo coming out of it and explained that it was because his cousin Raven was “always talking s**t”.

If this is only the tenth worst tattoo to air on the first season of How Far Is Tattoo Far? then you know it’s only going to get worse. Don’t miss this special episode, guaranteed to make you glad you’re just a viewer.

How Far Is Tattoo Far’s Top 10 Cringeworthy Tattoos airs Thursday, May 16 at 9/8c on MTV.