How Far Is Tattoo Far exclusive: Snooki and Nico react to the shocking tattoos coming up in Season 2

If you think the first season of How Far Is Tattoo Far was wild, just wait until Season 2 begins. As the premiere date on MTV gets closer, we’ve got an exclusive look at Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Nico Tortorella’s reactions to some of the tattoos and, let’s just say, you won’t want to miss this!

In the latest How Far Is Tattoo Far clip, both Snooki and Nico are freaking out over some of the ink shared on the upcoming episodes.

“This is one of the most tough things I’ve ever seen,” Nico says in shock.

Seconds later, Snooki exclaims, “That’s the biggest f**king tattoo we’ve ever had!” She is still in shock when she describes it as covering “your whole f**king back!”

It looks like those willing to take the risk and get a surprise tattoo might be in for a few big shockers this season — and they may not like them either! Of course, that means it’ll be even more entertaining for viewers, who just can’t believe how “Tattoo Far” some people are willing to go.

Are you ready for Jerzdays to get even more shocking? Check out the exclusive sneak peek below and mark your calendars for Season 2 of How Far Is Tattoo Far!

How Far Is Tattoo Far Season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 23 at 9/8c on MTV.