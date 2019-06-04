How does the Bloodmoon title tie into the Game of Thrones universe?

With the new Game of Thrones prequel series being given the working title of Bloodmoon, fans are wondering how it ties into the Game of Thrones universe.

As recently reported by Screen Rant, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series has been given the working title of Bloodmoon. Previously, author George R. R. Martin had referred to the series as The Long Night. Both of these titles have not been officially confirmed by HBO and it is possible neither of these names will wind up being the actual series title.

However, with another working title now floating around, there is the potential that it could actually reveal more details about the series which is known to be “taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones,” according to HBO.

“The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

Already, fans of the book series on which Game of Thrones is based had believed the title given by George R. R. Martin of The Long Night further tied the prequel series into a time before the White Walkers and the creation of the Wall, thanks to a Westerosi myth involving a long night that lasted for a generation.

Old Nan told Brandon Stark all about it in the TV series

“Thousands of years ago, there came a night that lasted a generation. Kings froze to death in their castles, same as the shepherds in their huts; and women smothered their babies rather than see them starve, and wept, and felt the tears freeze on their cheeks … In that darkness, the White Walkers came for the first time. They swept through cities and kingdoms, riding their dead horses, hunting with their packs of pale spiders big as hounds.”

While there is plenty to be said about the long night in the source material, references to a blood moon are not as clear.

Let the speculation begin! https://t.co/gGNVjNOEuT — Yahoo Movies UK (@YahooMoviesUK) June 2, 2019

However, Yahoo! believes that the title, Bloodmoon, might refer to the red comet often referenced in the book series. In the A Song of Ice and Fire series, a red comet is seen to shoot across the sky over Westeros and Essos and many characters talk of it. In addition, there is a reference to this comet being so large as to outshine the moon at nighttime.

While this appears to be the only link to what could be referred to as a blood moon in the book series, this event occurred much later than when the prequel series will, indicating that it might not be referencing the red comet at all.

Yahoo! also points out that one of the houses contains a sigil that shows a moon with a red tip. House Wynch is the one in question and their sigil is “a crescent moon, tipped with blood.” However, this family is not a major player in the Game of Thrones universe and is really only connected with the Greyjoys rather than the White Walkers or the Starks.

Of course, until HBO confirms the actual title for the Game of Thrones prequel, fans will have to continue to speculate on the working title.

As yet, no release date has been scheduled HBO for the Game of Thrones prequel series.