How does the Bachelor remember all the names during a rose ceremony?
6th January 2020 10:14 PM ET
During the first episode of The Bachelor, which was a 3-hour premiere episode, Peter Weber had to go through his first rose ceremony.
He decided to send a handful of women home who he didn’t feel a connection with. Impressively, he knew them all by name, and everything went smoothly.
Or, so it appears.
As it turns out, it may be impossible for a Bachelor to remember the names of 30 women who he met that night. While some names might stand out because of a special connection, it’d be nearly impossible for him to remember everyone.
So, how does it work?
According to the E! Online, Ali Fedotowski reveals that the production team helps the Bachelor remember all of the names. She’s a former contestant, as she competed years ago on the show. She claims the production team is there to guide him through a rose ceremony, so he gets all of the names right.
“Throughout the night a producer is never far from your side and constantly reminds you about everyone’s name. She (the producer) has flash cards with the pictures and names of every contestant. It is hard to remember everyone, even with the flash cards. It’s all so overwhelming,” Ali writes for her blog on E! Online.
“How do you remember the names at the rose ceremony? Well, I doubt many people could remember at 25, so the Bachelor/ette goes into the rose ceremony room and says a few names at a time and then leaves to get the next few names,” she points out.
If this is true, then editing makes Peter seem like he remembers them all. They don’t include him walking out of the room and then back in to make his eliminations.
But that must add anxiety and stress to the women, who are waiting to learn whether they are staying or going home.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.