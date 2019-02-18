How did Ben die on The Umbrella Academy? What happened to Number 6?

Ben Hargreeves is dead on The Umbrella Academy but he’s not gone forever! Pic credit: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy debuted on Netflix recently and already, it’s turning out to be a smash hit. That said, many viewers have questions about some of the plot points with one of the main ones being — how did Ben die?

After all, there were seven children that were initially adopted by industrialist billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) but as children, one of them died — Number Six, Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min).

Prior to his death, Ben had the power to summon monsters from other dimensions, having them come to life from under his skin. We saw a bit of his abilities through flashbacks, as Ben was dead by the time Season 1 began.

How Ben died is the big mystery of Season 1 and it is teased heavily as his siblings never really got over his death. While we don’t know the actual cause of Ben’s death, what we do know was that he died during an accident and that his death was the catalyst that ripped the Hargreeves children apart.

Despite Ben being dead in Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy, we still got a chance to see him a few times due to Klaus’ (Robert Sheehan) ability to communicate with the dead.

The good news is that he will be returning for Season 2, or at least it’s really looking that way. In the shocking Season 1 finale, Number Five managed to travel back in time and bring all of his siblings with him in an effort to try again at saving the world.

This time, the intention is teaching Vanya to control her powers in order to save the world.

In traveling back to before Ben’s death, this should give the children of The Umbrella Academy a chance to get things right, including stopping whatever accident ended their brother’s life.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 was released on Netflix on February 15, 2019and is currently available for streaming.