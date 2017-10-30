Hot-rod legend Brian Bass teams up with Fast N’ Loud as first ever guest-builder

This week’s Fast N’ Loud sees legendary hot-rodder Brian Bass team up with Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey Garage team as the show’s first ever guest-builder.

The project sees the Monkeys and Brian, owner of Bass Kustom in Dallas, Texas, turn a 1934 Ford Coupe into a 1960s style hot-rod.

They find the long-forgotten Ford in a shed at a property in Tulsa, before taking it to Gas Monkey HQ in Dallas to give it the full treatment.

Bass Kustom does builds on both cars and bikes and is well known inside the industry for producing some of the finest hot-rods in the world today.

Fast N’ Loud, which saw former Gas Monkey Aaron Kaufman leave at the end of last season, has never had a guest-builder before. This season also sees Big Mike Sajid join the Monkeys to work on a build.

Watch Brian meeting the guys in the clip below!

Fast N’ Loud airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.