Hope at Christmas cast: Who plays who on Hallmark’s festive movie special?

Hope at Christmas is one of The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies that will surely put the festivities at the forefront. This year, fans of Christmas movies can look forward to an amazing love story centered in the middle of Christmas spirit, starring Ryan Paevey and Scottie Thompson as Mac and Sydney.

Paevey has been in various television movies, including Marrying Mr. Darcy, Harvest Love, Locked In and Unleashing Mr. Darcy. He also played Nathan West on General Hospital and played Simon in one episode of The Client List. He also played a role in Christina Aguilera’s music video for her song, Your Body.

Ryan Paevey started modeling in high school and it appears he’s been busy ever since, working on both shorts, music videos, television shows, and now made-for-TV movies.

His opposite, Scottie Thompson, appears to have a rather large resume. She currently has two projects in pre-production, New American and The German King, and she has five projects in post-production. It sounds like she’s had a busy year.

Other than Hope at Christmas, she’s also worked on the 12 Monkeys TV series, Training Day, Dead on Arrival, Rosewood, NCIS, The Funhouse Massacre, Zoo, Grey’s Anatomy, The Blacklist, Castle, Graceland, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Trauma, and many more.

She even filmed a music video for Bon Jovi for his song, What Do You Got?

Thompson is from Virginia, starting her creative journey with ballet. She danced with the Richmond Ballet and went on to complete a bachelor’s degree at Harvard University in Performance Studies. It was here she tried her hand at acting, landing a role in Brotherhood shortly after graduating.

In the movie, Sydney is the mom to little Rayanne, who is played by Erica Tremblay. She’s the sister of Jacob Tremblay, who played Jake in the hit movie, ROOM. She also has an older sister, Emma Tremblay, who plays Ruby Arias on Supergirl.

Erica has 13 credits on her IMBD page, including Extinction, An Army of Hearts, The Bye Bye Man, Untold Stories of the ER, Imaginary Mary, and The Killing. She also starred as Frankie on Supernatural back in 2014.

According to Hallmark, Hope at Christmas follows recently divorced Sydney as she heads back to her childhood town, Hopewell, in North Carolina with her daughter Rayanne.

She’s inherited a house there and while she wants to sell it, she wants to celebrate the holidays there. It’s here she meets Mac and Hallmark describes the movie as a love story that only the magic of Christmas can bring.

Hope at Christmas airs on Thursday, November 22 at 11/10c on The Hallmark Channel.