Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Cop killer loose as Deputy Brent Holloway is shot in head

This week on Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, it’s every cops worst nightmare when a fellow officer is gunned down in cold blood and that’s just what happened to Deputy Brent Holloway on Pikes Peak.

October 16, 1995, Teller County sheriff’s deputy Holloway was sent to guard a crime scene overnight, there had been a suspected arson with a large home being set alight on the sides of mountain.

However, deputy Holloway was found dead in his patrol car the next morning, he’d been shot in the head. Local officers started an intense search to hunt down his killer but just two days later the man who had killed him used Holloway’s gun to commit suicide.

He’d set the fire in revenge for an earlier incident and had crept up on the deputy before shooting him in the head and stealing his gun.

The the local sheriff’s office released a statement timed to this week’s show reminding viewers that police officers face grave dangers every day and encouraging people to watch this episode in honor of Deputy Holloway.

They also held a memorial last week to remember Deputy Hollloway and the ultimate sacrifice he made.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda airs on Wednesdays at 10:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.