Homeland Season 8 release date delay, cast update and everything you need to know about the final season

17th March 2019 11:19 AM ET

Homeland is returning for its eighth and final season in 2019. Historically, the long-running Showtime series starring Claire Danes at the helm as Carrie Mathison has had inconsistent premiere dates.

The first five seasons were released in the Fall season between September-October while the last two seasons of Homeland have premiered in January and February respectively. Season 8 of Homeland will arrive much later this year.

Homeland Season 8 release date: When is the political spy thriller coming out?

Homeland Season 8 was originally scheduled to premiere in June 2019; however, the production was delayed due to the demands of the international location. Showtime began filming Season 8 last month, which is indicative of the release date.

Based on typical production schedules, the Homeland Season 8 release date will be in the Fall season as with the first five seasons. Therefore, fans should expect an official trailer by July or August and premiere date in September.

Where is Homeland being filmed?

The final season is being filmed in Morocco. However, the North African nation will serve as a front for Afghanistan, which is where Season 8 is based. Claire Danes’ character Carrie Mathison previously served as a CIA station chief in Afghanistan.

Homeland Season 8 plot: What to expect

While Homeland typically mirrors America’s political climate, the showrunner Alex Gansa revealed that the plot will be a smaller operation rather than huge international stakes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gansa said, “We’re going to start fresh in season 8 and probably do a fairly big time jump between 7 and 8 and put any Trump parallels behind us.”

Homeland Season 8 cast: New and returning characters

President Elizabeth Keane stepped down in the finale of Season 7. Beau Bridges will return as President Ralph Warner and new cast member Sam Trammell will serve as Vice President Benjamin Hayes.

The True Blood alumni will serve a recurring role as a political player who attempts to heal the partisan divide. However, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Trammell’s Benjamin Hayes “proves to be more dangerous than anticipated.”

Homeland – Season 8 – Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar Returning for Final Season (Posted: 2019-01-14 18:15:47)https://t.co/F7XWGOxp63 pic.twitter.com/gdbYPj2zdf — SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) January 15, 2019

Many Patinkin returns as Saul Berenson along with Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in major roles. Nimrat Kaur & Numan Acar from Season 4 will return. Deadline reports that Kaur and Acar played Tasneem Qureshi, a member of Pakistan’s Intelligence network, and Haissam Haqqani, a Taliban leader, respectively.

Watch all seasons of Homeland on Showtime on demand for U.S viewers and Netflix in most international locations.