Holly Hager update: Where is the My 600-lb Life star now and what does she look like?

Holly Hager at the start of her journey on My 600-lb Life. Pic credit: TLC

Holly Hager’s story is featured on the next episode of TLC’s My 600-lb Life. Holly, who already had a failed weight loss surgery, topped 600 pounds by the time she hit 30 years old and now, she’s seeking the help of Dr. Nowzaradan to finally do something about it.

Like so many other stories on My 600-lb Life, Holly had a rough life and turned to food for comfort. As she explained in a Monsters & Critics exclusive clip, Holly was raped at just 16 years old and because of her family dynamic, she turned to food instead of telling her family.

Naturally, after a story like Holly Hager’s airs on My 600-lb Life, viewers are curious about where they are now and whether or not they have made a huge transformation.

Based on Holly’s LinkedIn profile, she is still living in Ellijay, Georgia and may have opted not to move to Houston like many of Dr. Now’s patients do.

That seems to be accurate as Holly updated her resume in 2018 to reflect an internship with Defined With Purpose, working with women who have been sexually abused.

She keeps herself busy as a Brand Representative for Young Living Essential Oils and also sells Mary Kay. Additionally, Holly Hager says that she is finishing up her last semester as a senior at Johnson State College.

Holly Hager does have social media profiles on Twitter and Instagram, however, her Twitter is set to private and she has yet to share any weight loss update photos at this time.

That’s pretty common with My 600-lb Life stars as they are not supposed to share their current weight or information about how much they may have lost prior to their episode airing on TLC.

That said, those looking to see Holly Hager weight loss photos will have to keep a look out after the upcoming episode of My 600-lb Life airs. Once we have an update from Holly, we’ll make sure to post it here.

My 600-lb Life airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.