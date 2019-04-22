History Channel’s Knightfall Season 2, Episode 5 Recap: The road to Chartres is covered with roadblocks

Welcome to the recap for Episode 5 of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 2. As Landry (Tom Cullen) races to save his daughter, Prince Louis (Tom Forbes) is in close pursuit.

Episode 4 of Knightfall Season 2 closed with Gawain (Pádraic Delaney) having to tell the king that Landry (Tom Cullen) foiled their plans. Needless to say, King Philip (Ed Stoppard) is suitably p*ssed in Episode 5. He responds by firing Gawain and announcing he will attack the Templars.

Wiliam DeNogaret (Julian Ovenden) is concerned at the legal implications of battling the Knights Templar while they still have the backing of the new Pope and tries to reason with the king.

This goes completely as expected in that the king gives zero sh*ts about DeNogaret’s level-headed advice.

Gawain rats out on the Knights Templar

This means that DeNogaret and Gawain have to sort out another plan behind the king’s back. Luckily, Gawain is as determined as DeNogaret to bring down the Knights Templar and starts revealing all of their secrets — including the one about them worshiping “false idols.”

DeNogaret immediately realizes this is their saving grace and the metal skull of one of these false idols is immediately created and presented to the king.

Philip is completely impressed and calls a meeting with the Pope so they can discuss the heretical Templars. Considering the Pope has already tried to send the Templars away to the Holy Land to fight rather than hang around France, this plot seems much better.

Meanwhile, King Philip was also p*ssed off with his son, Prince Louis (Tom Forbes) for not killing all the babies fast enough and for letting Landry slip through his fingers. So, he sends Louis away and tells him not to return until Landry and his child is dead.

Prince Louis realizes that his father is a horrible man

Louis manages to locate where Landry’s child is being held and sets out for the convent immediately. Which means he arrives not long after Landry does.

It also means there is a battle as Sister Anne (Claire Cooper) escapes with Eve.

Louis gets injured but, considering how much of a sicko he is, he just burns the wound closed and carries on like a motherf*cking boss.

It also means that he manages to track Landry’s group to the abando that they are camping out in. So, before Tancrede (Simon Merrells) can really get heavy with Sister Anne, who is the woman he once loved before she got her calling to serve God, Louis is back at them and attacking once more.

It is at this point that Landry points out that he didn’t kill Queen Joan (Olivia Ross), instead King Philip did. This makes it a bit awkward for Louis. After all, there is only one other person who hates Landry as much as Louis does, as Den of Geek points out, and now maybe the father and son are no longer a tag team regarding killing Landry.

While Louis calls bullsh*t on Landry, it does actually get him thinking because, let’s face it, if King Philip gives zero sh*ts about making his son slaughter innocent babies, then maybe he has it in him to also kill Louis’ beloved mother.

However, Louis is one to fact-check everything before making a decision and questions Pascal (Pavel Bezdek) about his father. Pascal confirms that King Philip murdered Joan and it will be interesting to see how Louis responds to this news in future episodes of Knightfall Season 2.

While this fact-checking is going on, Landry safely arrives at the Chartres Temple and reveals to Talus (Mark Hamill) that the king is conspiring against the Knights Templar.

But, there isn’t much time to discuss this since Prince Philip is waiting outside with his army. And, considering King Philip got introduced to bombs in Episode 5 of Knightfall, they need to be seriously concerned about this upcoming attack.

Princess Margaret makes a discovery

While all of this is unfolding, Princess Margaret (Clementine Nicholson) is quietly discovering that Prince Louis is the one who has been killing infants in the name of the Templars.

The news devastates her and it will be interesting to see if she will be smart with the information or if she will run to the king to find out more. If she does this, it will likely mean she won’t make it out of Season 2 of Knightfall alive.

This week’s episode of Knightfall sees Landry continuing to uphold his Templar values, which means his Sin-O-Meter is low once more. However, Tancrede might have to get his own meter as his trend to rekindle a romance with Anne continues next week.

Knightfall returns to the History Channel with Episode 5 (titled “Blood Drenched Stone”) on Monday, April 29 at 10 p.m. History Channel lists the following synopsis for this episode.