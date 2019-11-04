His Dark Materials release date details: What time does it start on HBO?

His Dark Materials is HBO’s latest big-budget series and is set to finally premiere on the premium cable network.

Based on the epic trilogy of novels by Philip Pullman (The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, The Amber Spyglass), His Dark Materials hits HBO tonight.

His Dark Materials release date on HBO

His Dark Materials premieres on Monday night, Nov. 4, on HBO at 9:00 ET/PT.

The HBO series was written by Jack Thorne (The Last Panthers) and the first two episodes were directed by Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech).

Who stars in His Dark Materials on HBO?

His Dark Materials also has a star-studded cast.

Dafne Keen takes the lead as Lyra Belacqua, the young girl caught in the war between the first angel in existence (Lord Asriel) and his Regent, known as Metatron.

Fans will recognize Keen as the co-star of the X-Men spinoff movie Logan, where she portrayed X-23, the young female cloned from Wolverine’s DNA.

Lord Asriel Belacqua is also someone that Marvel movie fans will recognize as James McAvoy (Professor X from the past few X-Men movies) stars as the angel.

Ruth Wilson (Luther) stars as Marisa Coulter, one of the key antagonists of His Dark Materials, a sophisticate who is a ruthless power-seeker and will do anything she can to achieve her goals.

Tonight’s premiere of His Dark Materials

HBO’s first episode of His Dark Materials airs tonight and is titled Lyra’s Jordan.

The synopsis reads: Orphan Lyra Belacqua’s (Dafne Keen) world is upended by her long-absent uncle’s return from the North, while the glamorous Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) visits Jordan College with a proposition.

Fans in the U.K. already got a chance to see the show, as it premiered on BBC on Sunday night with a massive 7.2 million viewers.

His Dark Materials airs on Mondays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT.