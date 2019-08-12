Henry Winkler, John Travolta and George Takei are making appearances: Late Night Talk Shows for Aug. 12-16

It’s apparently old school week in the world of late night TV. George Takei, John Travolta and Henry Winkler became household names because of their breakout TV series and will no doubt be discussing the good old days as well as their new projects this week.

First up, George Takei played the role of Sulu on the original Star Trek series from 1966 to 1969. He also appeared as Sulu in the follow up movies Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989), Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) as well as appearing on Star Trek: Voyager in 1996 for the episode Flashback. He’ll chat with Seth Meyers to discuss his role in the upcoming season of The Terror on AMC.

Both Henry Winkler and John Travolta became the cool kids when they were way past high school age in the 1970s. Set in the 1950s, Henry Winkler played “The Fonz” on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984. Today, he appears on the HBO series, Barry. He’ll be chatting with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Travolta played the ultra-cool Vinne Barbarino for Welcome Back, Kotter from 1975-1979. This month he plays the unhinged nerd in the horror flick The Fanatic, coming to theaters on August 30. He will no doubt be sharing about this project when he sits down with Jimmy Fallon.

Here’s what else you can expect to see on late night TV this week:

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

This week Jimmy welcomes Bob Odenkirk, Whitney Cummings and musicl guest Pete Yorn on Monday; Henry Winkler, Roselyn Sanchez and musical guest Daniel Caesar on Tuesday; Jim Gaffigan, Dave Salmoni and musical guest Snoop Dogg on Wednesday and Gerald Butler, David Alan Grier and musical guest The Avett Brothers on Thursday. Friday’s show is set as TBD.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Stephen will share the stage with Cate Blanchett and Marc Maron on Monday; Jada Pinkett Smith, Ayanna Pressley and musical guest the Goo Goo Dolls on Tuesday; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jillian Bell and Tori Kelly on Wednesday and Kirsten Dunst, Adam Devine and Lee Pace will all stop by on Thursday. Friday’s show has not been decided as of yet.

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Meanwhile, the folks behind James Corden show appear to be a little shy only announcing that Greg Kinnear, Judy Greer and a musical performance by Bazzi have been scheduled for tonight’s show, but no other information has been given for the rest of the week!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Jimmy’s guests this week include Common and Kate Upton (Monday); Henry Golding, Jonathon Groff and Rick Ross (Tuesday); Ice Cube, Kieran Culkin and Alessia Cara (Wednesday) and Thursday’s show will feature John Travolta, Marlon Wayans, Mary Beth Keane and musical guest Caroline Jones. Friday’s show is TBA.

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Seth will sit down with Kathy Griffin, George Takei and Jacqueline Novak on Monday; Danny McBride, Yvonne Strahovski and Marianne Williamson on Tuesday; Michael Che, Alison Brie and musical guest Torche on Wednesday and Jake Tapper and MJ Rodriguez on Thursday. Friday’s show has not yet been decided.