Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee: Everything you need to know

22nd March 2019 9:27 PM ET

The Motley Crue biopic showed the good and bad in the career of the ’80s metal icons, and that included the relationship between Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee.

Here is everything you need to know about that toxic relationship.

Heather Locklear and Tommy Lee

At the time that the super couple met, Heather Locklear was a successful movie and television star. She was starring on the night-time soap Dynasty when they met as well as the cop show T.J. Hooker with Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner.

Thanks to these roles, she was a cover girl and a teen heartthrob to boys all over the world. That was all it took for the Motley Crue drummer to fall hard for her.

By the time they married, Motley Crue was already on top of the world, with Shout a the Devil and Theatre of Pain producing some of their biggest hits. It was a true super couple of the ’80s.

The two met backstage at an REO Speedwagon concert and Lee was hooked immediately. The drummer started pursuing the actress after that and wouldn’t stop until she agreed to date him.

Lee was the latest in big-name boyfriends, as Locklear had previously dated Scott Baio, Mark Harmon and Tom Cruise. However, she found her husband with Tommy Lee.

However, the couple got together when Motley Crue was slipping hard into drugs and Locklear was along for the ride, developing her own addiction as she tried to keep up with Motley Crue as they spiraled out of control, something that has haunted her ever since.

Most recently, Heather Locklear was arrested in 2018 and this was something that dates back to her struggles early in life.

“You know what drove this woman crazy? She was married to Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora,” said Stern, according to Radar Online. “They made her (blanking) insane.”

Tommy Lee & Heather Locklear, 1985 pic.twitter.com/dm6ZOzIsQv — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) January 2, 2018

The aftermath of Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear

Following their divorce, Heather Locklear almost immediately started dating Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

They married one year after Locklear divorced Lee and remained married until 2006. In 2018, Locklear was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation and then was hospitalized again for a reported overdose.

As for Tommy Lee, his bad boy reputation grew after Locklear when he married Playboy centerfold Pamela Anderson in 1995 four days after they met.

They remained married until 19988 but had two sons together before that. Lee married Brittany Furlan this year.