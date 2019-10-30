Heather Headley Chicago Med cast: Gwen Garrett returns to show

Heather Headley returned to the Chicago Med cast for the latest episode of the show. It was a tense episode, featuring the reappearance of Gwen Garrett, the chief operating officer of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

At the end of the last episode, Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) appeared to lose her cool while helping to treat a patient, convinced that something was seriously wrong with a child.

The parents of the sick child were more interested in trying holistic medicine when it came to treatment, but that didn’t sit well with Dr. Manning. To close out the episode last week, she locked the parents out of the room and began treating their child. It was a dramatic moment that left her career at the hospital in the balance.

Enter Gwen Garrett, who typically shows up when stuff has hit the fan on the show. She showed up to check in with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and determine what the fallout of the situation could become.

Heather Headley on Chicago Med cast

Actress Heather Headley is a Tony Award-winning actress who has also made a name for herself through her music albums. On the stage, she has appeared in Aida, Dreamgirls, and The World Goes Round.

Headley might be best known to the television audience for her role as Dr. Jamison on She’s Gotta Have It. She is also filming a new television series called Sweet Magnolias.

For fans of Chicago Med, though, Headley is very well known as Gwen Garrett. She first appeared on the show during a Season 3 episode called “The Tipping Point.” As we referenced earlier, she shows up when things are out of control at the hospital. A situation where a doctor locked themselves in a room treating a patient without consent qualifies for that.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.