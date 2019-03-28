HBO’s Game of Thrones: The Last Watch release date: Here is when the behind-the-scenes documentary premieres

28th March 2019 3:16 PM ET

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is HBO’s upcoming feature-length documentary that caps off the final season of the cable network’s hit fantasy drama.

HBO describes the upcoming two-hour documentary, which premieres about a week after the series finale, as a “bonus” for brokenhearted fans in need of something to ease the pain of loss after the much-loved series ends.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch premieres in May 2019

HBO confirmed that the two-hour documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch debuts on HBO on Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The documentary film will be available for streaming on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and on the streaming platforms of HBO partners.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch production details

British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay directs Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, the documentary being her eighth feature film.

Her previous documentaries include Goth Cruise (2008), Sound It Out (2011), The Great Hip Hop Hoax (2013), Pantomime (2014), Orion: The Man Who Would Be King (2015), and Seahorse (2019).

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Bernadette Caulfield are executive producing.

Finlay, Rachel Hooper, and Martin Mahon are producers. Finlay filmed the documentary with Mark Bushnell, Louise Liddy, Aaron Black, and Richard Jephcote.

The production company is Glimmer Films.

What is the documentary about?

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch chronicles the making of the final season of the series. HBO says the feature film is more than just a “making of” documentary.

It will be a funny, witty, but heartbreaking story that gives fans an insight into the pleasures and frustrations of creating the series.

It will also afford everyone – creators, actors, and fans — an opportunity say goodbye to the series.

Finlay, according to the official release by HBO, was given unrestricted behind-the-scenes access to allow her to make the feature-length documentary.

The documentary will offer an intimate and close-up view of the cast and crew during all stages of the production, including their struggle with extreme weather conditions during shooting, tight deadlines and an enthusiastic fandom that pressured them ceaselessly for spoilers.

