Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. crossing over tonight: What can you expect?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Tonight on CBS, fans will get a real treat when the hit series Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. enjoys a crossover event.

For those who didn’t know that the two popular shows were set in the same world, the truth is that they both live within the world of the NCIS universe.

Hawaii Five-0 and the NCIS universe

Way back in Season 2 of Hawaii Five-0, there was a crossover with NCIS: Los Angeles, where NCIS: L.A. character Kensi Blye showed up to help Steve and Joe in the episode Ka Hakaka Maika’i.

In another Season 2 episode, both Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and G Callen (Chris O’Donnell) showed up in an episode that started out on NCIS: L.A.’s Season 3 episode, Touch of Death. This was the Hawaii Five-0 episode called Pa Make Loa.

As for Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., the two shows both take place in Hawaii, so it was a surprise that it took so long for them to crossover. They finally meet up tonight.

Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0 crossover

Tonight will see a huge two-hour extravaganza. It starts with Hawaii Five-0, with the episode Ihea ‘oe i ka wa a ka ua e loku ana?

The plot synopsis reveals that a list of undercover CIA agents is stolen and Hawaii Five-0 works with Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks), Rick (Zachary Knighton), and TC (Stephen Hill) to get it back in order to protect national security.

The synopsis also indicates that Higgins as some advice for Hawaii Five-0’s Tani (Meaghan Rath).

Then, the second part will see Magnum P.I. finish the story in Desperate Measures.

That synopsis sees Junior (Beulah Koale) kidnapped as leverage when it comes to getting back the list of undercover CIA agents. The CIA rounds up the Hawaii Five-0 team members to stop them and Magnum and Higgins arrive to help Tani and Quinn (Katrina Law).

Hawaii Five-0 airs on CBS on Friday nights at 8/7c and Magnum P.I. airs at 9/8c.