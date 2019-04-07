HAVEN on Shark Tank: Will the sharks think this home security technology is worth an investment?

HAVEN locks are called the “smarter, stronger locks” and on the next episode of Shark Tank, Clay Banks and Alex Bertelli will be showing the sharks their innovative locks in hopes of scoring a deal.

The idea for HAVEN locks started with Alex, who served as an Army Special Operations Helicopter Pilot in Iraq and Afghanistan. While he was there, he noticed that many structures were secured using a lock system containing bars at the bottom, middle, and top of doors.

He also noticed that those locks were very secure and that securing doors at their strongest point — the bottom — was a better way to keep intruders out and keep one’s family safe inside.

So when Alex returned to the U.S after serving nine tours of duty, he teamed up with Clay, as both men were dealing with break-ins in their neighborhoods and wanted a better way to secure their homes.

Together, Alex and Clay came up with the “floor based bar system” that was seen in their first HAVEN locks prototype and the rest is history.

There are two types of floor-based locks available from HAVEN. First, there’s the HAVEN Mech, which retails for $182. This lock system is not electronic and is meant to secure a home or other structure from the inside only.

Using the HAVEN Mech, the lock would be secured from the inside and while someone is present. The system is made out of military grade steel and nylon and is said to be 10 times stronger than using a deadbolt.

For those who want to use the HAVEN lock technology while they aren’t home too, they can purchase the HAVEN Connect. This lock system is similar in technology except that it incorporates the use of a smartphone app or a key fob (which can be purchased for $39.99) to operate the lock from the outside, allowing for maximum security while not in the home or other structure.

As you can see in the video below, the HAVEN lock system makes it very hard to break through a door, even when trying to kick a door in.

HAVEN locks look like a really great investment in home security but will the sharks think so?

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.