Hater is a dating app that matches you by what you HATE

Could hatred unite the world? That’s the idea behind new dating app Hater — which matches you with other singles by what you HATE!

While many apps and dating sites pair you up by common interests, Hater takes a different approach.

Hate slow wakers or Crocs? Then the team behind Hater are betting that you would like a partner that hates them too.

The app launched publicly in February this year and features on the latest episode of Shark Tank on ABC, where creator Brendan Alper attempts to attract investment.

But while he wants the Sharks to like him, his app is all about what you DON’T find appealing.

Hater works by giving you a seemingly endless list of things to give your opinion on — from Carpool Karaoke to eating vegan food.

For each thing you can swipe in one of four ways — to choose whether you love, hate, like, or dislike something.

Hater’s algorithm then matches you up with potential partners by how much hate for various things you share. You then swipe through those potential dates as you would on other dating apps, and when you match you can get the conversation started.

Hater actually helps you with that too, offering tongue-in-cheek conversation starters which you can send to matches to break the ice.

