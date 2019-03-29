Has Legacies been renewed for Season 2? Here’s the latest

29th March 2019 2:56 PM ET

The CW has confirmed that Legacies Season 2 is happening. The popular spinoff from Vampire Diaries was renewed during the TCA Winter Press Tour in February.

Up until now, very little was known about the upcoming season, but now more details about Legacies Season 2 are being revealed.

Though The CW has not yet shared a release date for the upcoming Legacies Season 2, the premiere season was released in October 2018. In keeping with fall TV schedules, we can expect that the upcoming season will also be released in October 2019 or close to it.

Legacies Season 1 just ended, with the finale airing on Thursday night. Now, there is plenty of speculation about what might happen in Season 2.

After Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) learned her true purpose, fans are wondering if she’ll even be back for Season 2. As we already know from watching Vampire Diaries and The Originals, dying on screen doesn’t necessarily mean the end for a character and many fans are hoping this won’t be the end for Hope.

It was also revealed in the Legacies Season 1 finale that an even bigger bad guy is coming, making the upcoming Season 2 premiere even more exciting. On top of that, Josie and Lizzie discovered an ascendant in the finale and Legacies creator Julie Plec already confirmed that will play into Season 2.

Fans of Legacies are excited to see what’s in store for Season 2 after watching the entire first season play out. Stay tuned as more spoilers and casting news is released prior to the return in the fall of 2019.

Legacies has finished airing for the season and will return in the fall of 2019 on The CW.