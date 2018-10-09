Has Floribama Shore been renewed? When will the show return for Season 3?

Floribama Shore aired the mid-season finale last night and fans are already asking for more. After all of the drama and tears during the first half of Season 2, the rest of the season is going to be one for the books.

Season 3 of Floribama Shore has not been confirmed at this point. While the situation is up in the air, fans of the show want to see more of the crazy, fun-loving, 20-somethings. The good news is, another short installment of the show will be back in a little under two months.

On November 29, Floribama Shore will air the second part of Season 2 and will follow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. ]Monday nights are packed for MTV and the move to Thursday was a little shocking to fans who liked to see Floribama Shore follow the Teen Mom shows.

As Floribama Shore ended last night, things were left up in the air with the roommates. Several relationships are hanging in the balance but the biggest issue is Logan Fairbanks. Despite Kortni Gilson ending things with him several episodes ago, he hasn’t given up.

There was a big brawl between Logan and the roommates, and hands were definitely thrown. It has been public knowledge that Kortni Gilson filed an order of protection against him earlier this year. He wasn’t arrested for violating it right away, but he was caught a few months ago and booked on charges related to her.

As fans wait for part two of Season of Floribama Shore to return, you can catch up with all of the roommates on social media to see what they have been up to since filming ended.

Floribama Shore will return to MTV on November 29 at 10/9c.