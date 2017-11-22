Monsters and Critics
Harsh reality check for Charmaine’s movie ambitions on Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Charmaine's movie ambitions on Black Ink Crew: Chicago

Charmaine’s is mega excited about her movie role on Black Ink Crew: Chicago 

This week on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Charmaine’s dreams of movie stardom get a reality check when she arrives on the set for her part.

She knows Waka Flocka Flame is part of the movie, called Mollywood, which is being directed by Morocco Vaughn and hopes her own role will be significant as Vaughn invited personally. Though things don’t get off to a good start when she interrupts filming by shouting out “your star has arrived!”

The movie industry is a tough nut to crack and her role as a barmaid is really not far above that of an extra and in fact is not listed in the credits on IMDB. Charmaine was expecting a trailer or somewhere to get ready and has her glam squad ready to work on her hair and makeup, though with just 30 minutes to get ready it is going to be tight.

Charmaine's crew do her hair and makeup

No trailer as Charmaine’s team try to get her ready in 30 mins

However, it’s all about getting your foot in the door, so if she makes a good impression and nails her role then it could be the start of something new for Charmaine…

Also on this week’s show, there are plans afoot to get Kat back to 9Mag, Kat gets serious with Ryan over the lake house shenanigans and Ashley loses it at her party.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on VH1.

