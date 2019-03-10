Harlots Season 3 release date: Here is when the period drama comes back on Hulu in 2019

Harlots Season 3 is coming to Hulu and fans are looking forward to it.

Harlots is a period drama that follows the rivalry between two brothel madams in 18th century England. The series was renewed for an eight-episode Season 3 back in September 2018, after Season 2 ended in August.

Hulu’s recent announcement of the release date for the upcoming season came as good news to fans who have been waiting for months for an update.

When will Harlots Season 3 premiere on Hulu? What is next for the brothel madams, their daughters and clients in the upcoming season after the shocking ending of Season 2?

To answer your questions, here is everything we know about Harlots Season 3, including release date, trailers, cast and plot.

Harlots Season 3 release date

Hulu has confirmed that Harlots Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The eight episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

Harlots Season 3 production details

Harlots is a period drama co-created by Alison Newman and Moira Buffini. Newman and Buffini are executive producers with Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter.

Season 3 is co-written by Buffini, Vivienne Harvey, Jane English, and Jessica Ruston. The directors are Robin Sheppard, Debs Paterson, and Chloe Thomas.

The production company behind Harlots is Monumental Television. ITV Studios Global Entertainment distributes the series internationally.

The series, which premiered on Hulu on March 27, 2017, stars Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Eloise Smyth, Dorothy Atkinson, Richard McCabe, Liv Tyler, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Kate Fleetwood and Holli Dempsey.

Harlots has received positive reviews and favorable audience response.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Harlots Season 1 earned an approval rating of 94% based on 47 reviews, while season 2 earned an approval rating of 100% based on 9 reviews.

Harlots Season 3 trailer

Hulu has not yet released an official trailer for Harlots Season 3. We will update this page when a trailer is dropped.

Meanwhile, enjoy the official trailer for Season 2 released in June 2018.

Harlots Season 3 cast

The main cast of Harlots is expected to return for Season 3.

THR reported in September that Samantha Morton (The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) is expected to return for Season 3 in “some capacity,” although her character, Margaret Wells, was shipped off to America in chains at the end of Season 2. Morton joined the cast of The Walking Dead in July 2018 as a regular, playing the villain role of Alpha, the leader of Whisperers.

Lesley Manville is also expected to return as Lydia Quigley, Jessica Brown Findlay as Charlotte Wells, Eloise Smyth as Lucy Wells, and Dorothy Atkinson as Florence Scanwell.

Liv Tyler will return as the aristocratic Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam, an unreliable ally of the Wells.

Hulu has also announced two new additions to the cast of Harlots Season 3.

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) and Ash Hunter (Hamilton West End) will join the cast of the series to play the Pincher brothers, described as “ambitious pimp brothers” whose business competes with the Wells’.

Allen will portray Isaac Pincher, an army veteran who returns to London after the war to start the tavern, Saracen’s Head, with his brother Hal (Ash Hunter). The tavern serves as a front for their fast-growing sex trafficking business.

Harlots on Hulu: What is the show about?

Harlots Seasons 1 and 2 followed Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) and William North (Danny Sapani) who run a low-class brothel in Georgian-era (18th century) London. Margaret strives to treat her “girls” fairly and raise her sex worker daughters Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Lucy (Eloise Smyth) as best as she can in the chaotic circumstances of her sex worker business.

But she is locked in bitter rivalry with Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), the owner of a prosperous high-class brothel where Margaret worked as a prostitute before starting her own business.

Season 1 focuses on Margaret after she establishes her brothel on Greek Street. The first season follows her relationship with Sir George and introduces the religious Mrs. Scanwell (Dorothy Atkinson) who campaigns against prostitution.

The first season also introduces Margaret’s daughters Charlotte and Lucy (Eloise Smyth) whose virginity is auctioned off. We also meet the corrupt Justice Cunliffe (Richard McCabe).

The rivalry between Margaret and her former madam Lydia Quigley escalates in Season 2. The season shockingly ends with the authorities arresting Margaret and shipping her off to America in chains.

Her eldest daughter Charlotte takes charge of the brothel.

Margaret’s rival Lydia Quigley is committed to Bedlam (Bethlehem Royal Hospital), a notorious insane asylum in London.

Harlots Season 3 plot

Harlots Season 3 will follow Charlotte’s struggle to keep her mother’s brothel afloat in the face of competition from the Pincher brothers, Isaac and Hal, whose tavern, Saracen’s Head, serves as a front for their sex trafficking business.

Charlotte makes friends as well as enemies in the process of running the family’s brothel business. And although Lydia Quigley has been sent to Bedlam, Charlotte still has to contend with her behind-the-scenes influence.

In Harlots Season 3, Hal and Emily Lacey (Holli Dempsey) enter into a relationship. The two share an aspiration to achieve something worthwhile.

Harlots Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, on Hulu.