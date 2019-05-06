Hannah Lawson and Amy Callen on NCIS Los Angeles: Who plays these characters and why are they important again?

Hannah Lawson and Amy Callen became important parts of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast again. During the latest episode of the show, G. Callen’s older sister became a plot point of the show as the setting moved to Cuba.

In the previous episode, Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) worked to break someone else out of the prison where she was being held. She helped get that person out of the country, but it turned out she was helping the CIA. Cue G (Chris O’Donnell) going on a mission to help bring her back.

Much like the unsanctioned mission to Mexico from last season, the team travels to Cuba as Season 10 approaches its finale. As they prepare to head there, though, it is discovered that G’s father is still alive. What does he have to do with the current situation?

Who is Amy Callen on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Amy Callen was the older sister of G. Callen. After the siblings were separated early in life, Amy became friends with Hannah Lawson. Hannah would later take Amy’s name. In the mythology of the show, Amy died from drowning and was buried under Hannah’s name.

The original Amy Callen was played by Lily O’Donnell, who is the real-life daughter of Chris O’Donnell. Actress Amy Taylor played the role of Hannah Lawson, who had stepped into the life of Amy Callen. It’s a complicated backstory for the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, but it provided a number of twists and turns for previous episodes of the show.

Nikita Aleksandr Reznikov (Daniel J. Travanti) is the reason that the names of Hannah Lawson and Amy Callen came up again. Reznikov was the Russian father of G. Callen and Amy Callen. He actually dies in the latest episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, but wants to visit Amy’s grave one last time before he passes.

While the actresses that play the roles of Amy Callen and Hannah Lawson don’t appear in the episode, the names bring an emotional ending to the hour-long trip down memory lane. This one could linger with G for a while and possibly impact the season finale. For now, it also appears that this is the final episode for Daniel J. Travanti as a member of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.