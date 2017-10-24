Hannah Hill’s murder by Denny Ross features on Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen

The murder of Hannah Hill by Denny Ross is told in all its harrowing detail in the latest episode of documentary series Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen on Investigation Discovery.

Hill, who was 18 at the time of her death and a friend of Ross’s, was beaten and strangled before the killer put her body in the trunk of her car.

The horrific crime took place in May 1999, but it took more than 13 years for her family to get justice.

Ross’s first trial in October 2000 ended in a mistrial during deliberations after one juror told others about evidence which had been excluded from the trial. A judge later learned that the jury had signed forms saying they found Ross not-guilty of aggravated murder, murder and rape.

He then faced a retrial in 2012 but prosecutors were not allowed to charge him again with rape and the death penalty was no longer an option.

He was given the maximum sentence of life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 19 years after being found guilty of two counts of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

At the time he was already serving 25 years in prison after being found guilty of beating and raping a woman in a separate case.

He was ordered to serve his sentence for murdering Hannah after that sentence is finished.

Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.