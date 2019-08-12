Hannah Godwin’s Instagram: Her model work comes to light on Bachelor In Paradise

During tonight’s Bachelor In Paradise episode, Hannah Godwin was definitely a focal point for many of the guys. Many of them wanted to pursue Hannah and when Jordan Kimball entered the show, he thought the two would have a great connection.

Both Hannah and Jordan work as models, so many of the guys were actually threatened by Jordan’s presence because of the possible modeling connection.

However, Hannah turned down his invitation to go on a date because she wanted to focus on her connection with Dylan.

Hannah is signed to MP Management. On their website, Hannah’s measurements are listed. She’s 5′ 75″ high, she’s a size 2, and she has a 22″ waist and a 33″ hip measurement. She wears size 6.5 shoes and measures 32″ around her bust. She has blue eyes, has blonde hair, and is a B cup.

When Hannah competed on The Bachelor, she didn’t talk about her modeling as much as Jordan Kimball talked about his work on his season of The Bachelorette.

In fact, Jordan’s work became a way for the other contestants to mock him, while Hannah has kept her work away from the small screen.

But fans can see some of her work through MP Management or through her Instagram at @hannahg11.

Being in front of – or at least close to – a camera appears to be something she’s very comfortable with. According to her personal website, she really wanted to study photography, but she ended up with a degree in Business Marketing.

Hannah Godwin began her modeling career in 2013, which means she’s been an active model for 6 years now. She calls herself an influencer and she’s managed to get there by combining her passion for modeling and photography.

Despite pursuing a career in modeling, she remains in her home state of Alabama, the same state as Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.