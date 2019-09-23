Hannah G and Dylan on Bachelor In Paradise: Are they still together?

Hannah G and Dylan found love on Bachelor In Paradise and it didn’t come as a big surprise when the two got engaged on the finale. On the reunion special, the two announced that they were working on moving to the same state, so they could be together.

The two had been in a long-distance relationship as they continued to fall more in love with one another. And despite leaving Mexico and the Bachelor In Paradise bubble behind, it appears they are going strong.

This weekend, Hannah G posted photos and clips on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she and Dylan were in Paris.

She also revealed that the two were still jetlagged, which could indicate that they had just arrived in Paris. The two were enjoying walks in the rain, dinner by the Eiffel Tower and snuggling to King Kong.

Hannah made no reference as to why they were in Paris or who they were potentially meeting up with. But it is possible that the two were spending time together away from the spotlight, as the two have been a favorite couple of this season of Bachelor In Paradise. Everyone rooted for them to get engaged and it sounds like they are going strong.

During the reunion special, Hannah and Dylan didn’t give a timeline in terms of getting married. It sounds like they haven’t really talked about it thus far and are just spending time together to get to know one another in a different way.

It’s no secret that Dylan and Hannah are inspired by previous success stories on Bachelor In Paradise, including Tanner and Jade and more recently, Chris and Krystal. They just shared their wedding with the cast members this season.

Bachelor In Paradise returns next summer.