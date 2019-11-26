Hannah Brown’s freestyle on Dancing with the Stars to Girl On Fire nets perfect score [Video]

It was a big night for Hannah Brown on Dancing with the Stars. With everything on the line, Hannah B and her partner, Alan Bersten, performed a freestyle dance to a mix of Girl On Fire and Hollaback Girl.

After notching 28 points on their waltz to open the night, Hannah and Alan needed to post a really strong score with their second dance of the evening. That’s exactly what they did, earning a perfect score during the freestyle round.

Below is a full video of Hannah and Alan performing their freestyle dance from Monday night. It definitely got the in-studio audience pumped up and it put all three judges on her side after some tough grading for their waltz earlier in the evening.

The end of the Season 28 finale was pretty dramatic, as it came down to the ABC audience deciding between three couples that could have easily won the season (sorry Lauren). But the at-home audience seems to have really enjoyed watching the star of The Bachelorette work her way around the dance floor this fall.

Hannah B may have even been the star of the commercial breaks, as social media really got buzzing when she showed up in one of the teasers for this season of The Bachelor on ABC. Why is she on it this time? The fans really want to know!

But back to Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. It came to a fulfilling conclusion for fans of Hannah B, who steadily improved her dancing routines as the season progressed.

The winning couple already appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to greet the world with their Mirrorball Trophy. A portion of that interview is shared below.

That’s it for the fall 2019 season of the show and now fans can start looking forward to what will take place in spring 2020. Let the DWTS rumors about who will be on the next cast begin!

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC in 2020.