Hannah B on Dancing With The Stars: Fans want Tyler Cameron on the show as well

Dancing With The Stars is starting again for the fall season in September and tomorrow morning, the new celebrity cast will be revealed. But the official Dancing With The Stars Twitter account already shared a photo of someone who will be competing on the show this season.

The caption reveals that while they’d LOVE to share who it is, fans will have to wait a little while longer. It isn’t unheard of that former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars compete on Dancing With The Stars, so many guessed that it was Hannah Brown, who is currently single after her season of The Bachelorette.

We’d LOVE to tell you who this is… But we’re going to make you wait a few more days. 😏 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/HqVPyqLtT8 — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) August 17, 2019

And it sounds like people may be right in guessing it is Hannah, as someone zoomed in on her beauty marks on her hand to compare it to her hand from The Bachelorette. The beauty marks appear to match, so it makes sense for Hannah to be the contestant whose head is currently left out of the photo.

It’s hannah brown. Peep the hand freckles pic.twitter.com/SlCqb284O5 — Betta (@logan_esthay) August 17, 2019

But for some fans, it isn’t enough for Hannah B to be on Dancing With The Stars. Many are calling for Tyler Cameron to also be on the show. On The Bachelorette, he expressed his desire for dancing and since they aren’t on bad terms, many think it would be fun for them to compete against one another.

As one person said, it would provide some great ratings if Hannah B and Tyler were both on the show at the same time.

I love HannahB but If DWTS wants really great ratings – Tell me @TylerJCameron3 is going to be on @DancingABC as well. — Grace Johnson (@amazing53) August 18, 2019

As Monsters & Critics has previously revealed, Hannah B and Tyler C planned to go for a drink after the final episode aired. The two did go for a drink and he slept over at her house, but he would later go on dates with Gigi Hadid. While Hannah and Tyler’s romance appeared to be dead, many are hoping it could rekindle if they were both on Dancing With The Stars.