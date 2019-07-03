Hannah B having sex in the windmill: Here’s Reality Steve’s take on the situation [Spoilers]

After Sunday’s episode of The Bachelorette, ABC aired a preview of what’s to come on the following episode of the show. Here, Hannah B told Luke P that she had sex in a windmill with one of the contestants and fans immediately flocked online to see if they could guess who it was.

As the news was spreading, Reality Steve retweeted a tweet that guessed it was Jed in the windmill with Hannah. Reality Steve is known for spoiling the seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

Here you go for everyone asking https://t.co/7YJftl3ox2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 2, 2019

He’s speaking out, clarifying what was meant by the retweet. Reality Steve is now sharing what he thinks went down. As it turns out, he retweeted the message without really knowing whether it’s Jed in the windmill.

“One mistake that I made last night was the retweet I made of someone insinuating Hannah and Jed had sex in the Netherlands in the windmill. It was dumb of me because I wasn’t even watching the show at the time. I was still at the arena. But I’m getting all these tweets about ‘Who did Hannah have sex with twice in a windmill’ sent at me and I had no idea what people were talking about,” he admits, sharing that the sex in the windmill hadn’t been part of his original spoilers.

“So I texted a friend and they told me. Anyway, the gist of it is, it didn’t happen in the Netherlands. BUT, I do still think it was with Jed and it happened in Greece. I mean, when we see the overnight dates, I don’t think it’ll be too hard to figure out who had a date where a windmill was involved. Surely they aren’t going to hide that. So we’ll know for sure in a couple weeks who that was, but I’m pretty sure it was Jed she was talking about,” he concludes.

So, it sounds like Jed is indeed the man in question, but the location appears to be off.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.