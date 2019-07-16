Home > Smallscreen

Hannah B and Luke P battle it out on Twitter after dramatic Bachelorette exit

16th July 2019 12:24 PM ET
Luke P vs Hannah B
Luke P vs Hannah B got into a Twitter feud after last night’s episode. Pic credit: ABC

On last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah B appeared to be having a great date with Luke Parker, until the two sat down for dinner. During the dinner, Luke P revealed that he would have to pull himself from the competition if Hannah slept with any of the guys.

When Luke started to realize that she had indeed hooked up with one or more of the guys, he hinted that it was a mistake on her part. The dramatic episode ended with her flipping off Luke as he was taken away, and the preview reveals that he’s coming back next week to fight for her.

However, it doesn’t sound like things went well, as the two battled it out on Twitter last night after the episode aired. Luke poked at Hannah, claiming he was weeping for his sins, whereas she was joking and laughing about hers.

Hannah used examples from the Bible to prove her point and to see how Luke was trying to prove something that wasn’t entirely accurate. She also denied that she ever found her sins to be funny.

In a tweet that she wrote herself about 90 minutes after the episode wrapped on the east coast, Hannah revealed that the devil wants to shame sin, hinting that Luke P’s behavior was more alongside the devil than pure and honest.

Of course, in his defense, Luke brought up the windmill admission, as Hannah claimed she had sex twice in a windmill. That contestant ended up being Peter.

As for Luke, he claimed it was tough to watch everything back, and he argued that it was indeed tough to watch something that he took so seriously.

But viewers have a hard time taking him seriously, as he’s been a topic of discussion and a troublesome source of drama throughout this entire season.

In addition, many feel that he slut-shamed Hannah B throughout their conversation and then asked to pray with her prior to him being booted from the show.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Luke P returns next week with the goal of winning her over.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.