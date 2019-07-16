Hannah B and Luke P battle it out on Twitter after dramatic Bachelorette exit

On last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah B appeared to be having a great date with Luke Parker, until the two sat down for dinner. During the dinner, Luke P revealed that he would have to pull himself from the competition if Hannah slept with any of the guys.

When Luke started to realize that she had indeed hooked up with one or more of the guys, he hinted that it was a mistake on her part. The dramatic episode ended with her flipping off Luke as he was taken away, and the preview reveals that he’s coming back next week to fight for her.

However, it doesn’t sound like things went well, as the two battled it out on Twitter last night after the episode aired. Luke poked at Hannah, claiming he was weeping for his sins, whereas she was joking and laughing about hers.

@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/FlhZ5JbOCA — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

Hannah used examples from the Bible to prove her point and to see how Luke was trying to prove something that wasn’t entirely accurate. She also denied that she ever found her sins to be funny.

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

In a tweet that she wrote herself about 90 minutes after the episode wrapped on the east coast, Hannah revealed that the devil wants to shame sin, hinting that Luke P’s behavior was more alongside the devil than pure and honest.

@luke_parker777 the devil wants to shame sin. God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so i will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me. — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

Of course, in his defense, Luke brought up the windmill admission, as Hannah claimed she had sex twice in a windmill. That contestant ended up being Peter.

Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me. https://t.co/BQpIn0TqEh — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

As for Luke, he claimed it was tough to watch everything back, and he argued that it was indeed tough to watch something that he took so seriously.

I would love to tweet more, but it’s tough watching something that I take so seriously be made fun of so easily. — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

But viewers have a hard time taking him seriously, as he’s been a topic of discussion and a troublesome source of drama throughout this entire season.

okay so let’s see, Luke P has:

– gaslighted/manipulated hannah

– hindered her relationships by causing drama

– slut shamed hannah on national television

– won’t respect her wishes and leave

– months later, came back on twitter to shame her more a true shitbag#TheBachelorette — colby xx (@colbynxel) July 16, 2019

In addition, many feel that he slut-shamed Hannah B throughout their conversation and then asked to pray with her prior to him being booted from the show.

“Can I pray over you before I leave” He slut shamed her and then that??? OH MY GOD #TheBachelorette — crash (@madiblake_) July 16, 2019

It will be interesting to see what happens when Luke P returns next week with the goal of winning her over.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.