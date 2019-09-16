Hank Green, the star of YouTube hit Vlogbrothers, author of An Absolutely Remarkable Thing and co-creator of VidCon (the world’s largest conference about online videos), Crash Course, SciShow, DFTBA.com and more is always doing something cool.

Green is a devoted family man. He was born in Alabama but grew up in Orlando. He achieved a B.S. in Biochemistry from Eckerd College and an M.S. in Environmental Studies from the University of Montana.

When not on the road from his adopted state of Montana, he loves celebrating all things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math). He joined forces with Emerson to give parents, teens and young adults some great insights on how to get and keep people interested in this vast and lucrative career path in addition to shattering some stereotypes in the realm of STEM.

Hank Green spoke with Monsters and Critics to discuss his new projects, the book that he is toiling on, what he loves about working with his older brother, John Green (who is also celebrated for his own novels including The Fault in Our Stars), what’s going on with his young son Orin, his love of his adopted state in Montana, how a new survey from Emerson explains how parents and youth can get and stay interested in STEM and how to keep girls involved, what’s next for him and lots of other great tidbits.

Green got his start vlogging with big brother John in 2007 and went on to many other endeavors. He co-created The Lizzie Bennet Diaries (2012–2013), a video blog web series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. He also co-founded merchandise company DFTBA Records as well as game company DFTBA Games and online video production outfit named Pemberley Digital, that produces vlog adaptations of public domain classic novels.

Hank Green’s Vlogbrothers currently has more than 3 million subscribers and the brothers have produced more than 1700 videos on all sorts of subjects.

Hank Green may be found here, his vlogs can be seen on YouTube here and you can learn more about the Emerson STEM study We Love Stem here.