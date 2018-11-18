Handbag Raincoat on Shark Tank: What you need to know

On Sunday’s episode of Shark Tank, two sisters from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, will introduce a new product that’s designed to protect expensive accessories. In an adorable pitch, the girls have the sharks laughing, as they try to prove a need for their product. They are pitching the handbag raincoat.

The product is exactly what you’d expect; a raincoat for your handbag. Sisters Morgan Sarner and Arley Sarner realized there was a need for this product, as they noticed women are more likely to protect their handbags than their hair and clothing in the rain.

While some people may not see a need for this product, the sisters may just prove you wrong. The two entered the fashion industry after college, working in production and merchandising at Rebecca Minkoff for five years. During this time, they filed a patent on the product and created three different sizes to suit all handbags. You can also get different prints and patterns.

The sisters have pitched their product before on Good Morning America’s Shark Tank Your Life in the spring of 2015. They were also mentioned on the Dr. Oz show in late 2015. The product resurfaced in 2017, making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and many women were spotted using the handbag raincoat at the rainiest Paris Fashion Week that year.

It was also featured in Golf Fashion Weekly this year, Harper’s BAZAAR, and on Oprah’s A-List in her O Magazine. Needless to say, these girls know how to get press.

On the company’s website, the sisters explain that they saw a need in the marketplace for the product after they were living in New York City. They created the product and never looked back, protecting their good handbags on rainy days.

You can buy a handbag raincoat on the company’s website. The bestseller comes in three sizes, mini, midi, and maxi. The prices are $11, $15, and $20 respectively. The website reveals there’s free shipping sitewide, meaning it’s an affordable project to buy.

