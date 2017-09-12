Hand in Hand: Stars unite for Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief

A string of stars including Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Justin Bieber will help raise money for hurricane relief efforts tonight in a Hand in Hand telethon set to broadcast on all broadcast networks, Bravo, E!, MTV, Oxygen, HBO, BET and CMT.

Beyoncé’s home city of Houston was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey as it slammed adjacent town Rockport with 40+ inches of rain and winds of over 130mph.

Now, after the further devastation of the past few days, the one-hour telethon will also help raise money for relief efforts surrounding Hurricane Irma — which ravaged Florida over the weekend.

The telethon will come from three locations: Universal Studios lot, Times Square and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry with country star George Strait being beamed in from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas.

Stars participating including are a who’s who of famous faces, also including Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson, Tom Hanks, Dwayne Johnson, and Tyler Perry.

Robert De Niro, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, Justin Bieber, Sean ‘Diddy’ Coombs, Barbra Streisand, and Justin Timberlake will also take part.

Find out more and donate through the benefit’s website.

The Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon airs Tuesday at 8pm on E!, Bravo, Oxygen, MTV, HBO, ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, CMT, and BET.