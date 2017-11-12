Grypmat from Shark Tank: How grippy tool-holder works and where to buy it

Every found yourself working with tools in awkward spaces and on surfaces that don’t lend themselves to holding normal tool-boxes? Enter Grypmat from this week’s Shark Tank — an innovative super-grippy tool mat that sticks to pretty much any surface.

The Grypmat is made from a special non-slip material that allows it to hold tools or small fasteners at angles up to 70 degrees without them, or the mat, slipping off. No more spanners or screws falling into hard-to-reach places!

Invented by U.S. Air Force fighter-jet machine-gun mechanic Tom Burden, it doesn’t use any magnets — it’s just the special material that it’s made of which makes it so grippy. However, it’s also not “sticky”, meaning you can easily take it on and off surfaces and add or remove tools.

The material also allows you to bend it so it can sit on uneven or bent surfaces, and because it’s soft it causes no damage to whatever surface you’re working on.

They contain in-built rulers to help with measurements and are anti-static, flame-resistant and resistant to all types of chemicals.

The Grypmat comes in three different sizes, with the smallest costing $29.99 measuring 6″ x 12″ with six compartments for small fasteners.

The medium one, costing $44.99, measures 8″ x 12 ” with two small compartments for fasteners and a larger area for tools.

The largest, costing $69.99, measures 12 ” x 22″ with four small compartments and an extra-large area for hand tools.

You can also buy a bundle of all three which usually costs $144.99 but is on special offer at $129.99to coincide with the company’s appearance on Shark Tank.

You can find out more and buy the various options on the company’s website. You can also buy the various Grypmats on Amazon.

Watch the video founder Tom made for Kickstarter — a campaign which raised more than $113,000 — back in 2016 below.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC. This week includes an extra episode at 10/9c.