Growing Up Hip Hop: New York trailer, cast, premiere date and everything else you need to know

Growing Up Hip Hop will be spinning off in New York and from what we’ve seen so far, it looks like this new cast may just be one of the most dramatic and entertaining yet.

Season 1 is premiering soon and WEtv just dropped a new trailer to get everyone interested, also revealing the premiere date for the new show.

With just a month to go before the newest Growing Up Hip Hop city makes its debut, we’re learning a bit about what will be shown on the new series.

The New York cast is full of stars and we can’t help but get excited about what they have in store for us.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York cast

The Growing Up Hip Hop franchise is full of household names and the New York cast will be no different. In fact, some of the people that we’ll see on the first season are really, really famous.

WEtv has announced that the newest cast will include Ja Rule and his children, Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Irv Gotti and his children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; rapper Fat Joe and his son Ryan Cartagena; rapper Charli Baltimore and her daughter DJ Siaani; rapper Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard; Da’Zyna, daughter of Public Enemy star Flavor Flav; and DJ/producer Kid Capri with his daughter Vina Love.

GUHH: New York sneak peek/first look

In the new Growing up Hip Hop: New York sneak peek, we see Ja Rule, who is still reeling from the aftermath of the Fyre Festival scandal.

It looks like he’ll have to deal with a bit more of that because the Fyre Festival comes up in the new trailer as many still want to know how he was duped into it. Even his daughter gets asked about it, causing her to lash out and let everyone know that she is not her father!

From there we see Fat Joe and his son, Ryan Cartagena. Ryan says in the clip that he’d never call himself “Fat Ryan.” We also see Charli Baltimore and her daughter DJ Siaani plus Irv Gotti and his daughter Angie as well as Da ‘Zyna and her dad Flavor Flav.

From what we’ve seen so far in the Growing Up Hip Hop: New York sneak peek, there will be a lot of interactions between the hip hop icons and their children as they try to guide their young adult children in the right direction.

Some will be more receptive than others and Flavor Flav may have the hardest time because, as we saw, Da’Zyna doesn’t want anything to do with her famous father.

When does Growing Up Hip Hop: New York start?

We’re just over a month away from the first season of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York.

The new spinoff with their star-studded cast will premiere on Thursday, August 29 at 9/8c on WEtv, which means that the New York show will take up the slot that the Atlanta show is leaving behind once their season ends.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York premieres on Thursday, August 29 at 9/8c on WEtv.