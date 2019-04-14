Growing Up Hip Hop: New York cast revealed – WEtv spinoff coming in Summer 2019, features star-studded cast

Growing Up Hip Hop on WEtv is expanding to a whole new city this summer and recently, the cast was revealed. In addition to Los Angeles and Atlanta, now we can enjoy Growing Up Hip Hop: New York.

The network announced that when Growing Up Hip Hop: New York premieres this summer, the cast will include some really big names, making this spinoff a must-see for GUHH viewers.

From WEtv:

The well-off and well-connected cast for the season will include rap star Ja Rule and progeny Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins;Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; infamous rapper and side chick Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav’sdaughter, Da’Zyna; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar; and DJ Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York will be produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Datari Turner Productions and will air on WEtv. Each episode will be an hour long, just like the other cities that we’ve been enjoying.

Growing Up Hip Hop originally premiered in 2016 and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta followed just one year later. Since then, the popularity of the series has continued to grow.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York will premiere in Summer 2019 on WEtv.