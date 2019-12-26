Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Will Rev Run officiate JoJo’s wedding?

On Growing Up Hip Hop, JoJo Simmons is getting ready to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend, Tanice Amira. As they prepare for the special day, there are just a few more things to get done, including finding someone to officiate the wedding.

According to JoJo Simmons, there’s no one that he’d like to do just that more than his father, Rev Run.

In this Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive sneak peek of the next episode, JoJo spends some time on the basketball court with his dad, and while they’re out there shooting hoops, JoJo asks Rev Run if he will be the reverend and his wedding.

“So yeah I’m thinking we’re about to take this big step obviously into getting married,” JoJo begins as he prepares to ask him father for help. “I really would like if you were to officiate the actual wedding of me and Tanice.”

Rev Run is surprised, asking, “You want me to do it?”

“I think it’s a big deal because you’ve seen my growth from boy to man to really take your life seriously,” JoJo told his dad. “You raised me to be the perfect man to be. Everything came from you so I’m happy to active…finally make you proud and get married.”

In the confessional, Rev Run admits that he’s not really shocked that JoJo is getting married. He recalled that when JoJo was 17 and 18 years old, he would tell his dad that he wanted to be married at a young age.

It actually makes his dad proud that JoJo is the first of his kids to have a wedding.

“So you want your father to be the reverend at the wedding?” Rev Run asks, clearly proud that JoJo wanted him to hold that spot during the ceremony.

Watch the Growing Up Hip Hop preview above to see what Rev Run says about officiating JoJo’s wedding and be sure to tune in tonight.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.