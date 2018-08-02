Growing Up Hip Hop: Egypt and Sam run off to elope, Pepa tries to catch them first

On the next episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Pepa learns that her daughter Egypt is trying to marry her boyfriend Sam.

With the crew already in Las Vegas, the pair run off to get hitched but will Pepa and the rest of the crew catch up to them before they say “I do?”

For quite some time now, there have been questions about Egypt’s boyfriend and what he might be up to. Everyone, including Pepa, seems to think Sam is trying to use Egypt to boost his own career or worse.

On the last episode of GUHH, Pepa and Sam clashed over Egypt’s bikini photoshoot and that wasn’t even the first time. Now, it looks like Egypt is trying to be tied to this guy forever and that can’t make her mom happy.

Previously, Egypt’s friends and family have questioned her choice to even date Sam, who already has two kids and plenty of baggage. Egypt swears that he treats her like gold though and even posts pictures of the gifts Sam showers her with on Instagram.

It’s not really clear if Egypt and Sam went through with their wedding plans or not. A search of marriage records for Clark County, Nevada (where Las Vegas is located) didn’t turn up anything for Egypt Criss.

Was Pepa able to get to Egypt and stop the wedding? Or was the whole plan to elope in Las Vegas all just another one of Egypt’s pranks? We still haven’t forgotten when she told everyone that she was pregnant.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.