Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 2 premiere date, plus new trailer

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta is returning for Season 2 on January 11 — and here’s the first look trailer of the season ahead.

The WE tv series follows the heirs of the hip hop scene in Atlanta and the new run of episodes comes after a dramatic first season.

Season 2 sees Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow, attempting to pull off a comeback without the help of mega producer Jermaine Dupri, who has been a go-to father figure for him over the years.

However, a scandal erupts following Shad’s So So Def tour with JD and Da Brat, and people have to take sides.

Meanwhile, the bad blood between Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and Brandon Barnes — son of famed Hip Hop manager Debra Antney and brother to Hip Hop star Waka Flocka — continues, with things reaching a whole other level this season.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 2 also features T.I. & Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins, Jermaine Dupri’s daughter Shaniah Mauldin, and DJ Hurricane’s daughter Ayana Fite.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 2 trailer

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 2 premieres Thursday, January 11, at 9pm ET/PT.