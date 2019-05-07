Growing Up Chrisley renewed for Season 2: When will it debut?

Growing Up Chrisley debuted last month on the USA Network. The Chrisley Knows Best spin-off follows Chase and Savannah Chrisley as they try to live life away from their family.

So far, the show has received mixed reviews from fans. Growing Up Chrisley has been following Chase and Savannah as they try to make it in California. Nanny Faye came along for the ride and as of last week, Todd Chrisley is also in town.

When will Season 2 of Growing Up Chrisley debut?

Earlier today, Deadline reported that Growing Up Chrisley was picked up for a second season. It is slated to return in August, which means both Chase and Savannah have already been filming.

What will Season 2 feature?

It was recently revealed that Savannah Chrisley is engaged to Nic Kerdiles. He popped the question on Christmas Eve and now, viewers are wondering if some of this will be a part of the second season. There is plenty of interest in the Chrisley kids’ love lives and what better way to try for higher ratings?

As for Chase Chrisley, anything is possible. He has been all over the place since debuting on Chrisley Knows Best. Viewers are hoping to hear something about the candle business he was trying to get off the ground and find out whether he is single or seeing someone.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesday nights at 10:30/9:30c on the USA network.