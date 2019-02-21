Growing Up Chrisley gets premiere date: When will the Chrisley Knows Best spin-off air?

Growing Up Chrisley was announced last year. It is a spin-off of Chrisley Knows Best, featuring Savannah and Chase Chrisley as they navigate their way in Los Angeles.

It looks like Nanny Faye may be tagging along for the ride as Todd Chrisley’s adult children move away from their home in Nashville.

Savannah has been dating Nic Kerdiles, a hockey player who was based in California. As she goes there to work in the pageant world and spend time with her boyfriend, Chase will be there bringing viewers the laughs they have come to expect from him.

When does Growing Up Chrisley air?

On Instagram, Savannah Chrisley revealed that the show would begin airing on April 2. That is a Tuesday night, which leads to speculation that it will run in the same spot Chrisley Knows Best has aired in previously.

Details about how long the show will air have not yet been released. The timeslot has not been confirmed either, though with over a month to go before the series premiere, it is likely that the details will be released in a few weeks.

What can viewers expect from Growing Up Chrisley?

Chase Chrisley wants to be an actor. Moving to Los Angeles is the first step in that direction for him, but will it be as far as he gets?

Savannah is interested in the pageant industry and after proving herself worthy, it looks like that is where her career may be headed. It doesn’t hurt that Nic Kerdiles will be closer than ever, allowing their relationship to grow.

Todd Chrisley will be keeping tabs on his children, even if they are thousands of miles apart. How many times will he pop in on them?

Growing Up Chrisley premieres Tuesday, April 2 on the USA Network.