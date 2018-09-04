Grocery store Joe on DWTS: Reality Steve reveals ABC hooked him up

Grocery store Joe Amabile is probably one of the most interesting stories to come out of this past season of The Bachelorette.

Joe, who told viewers that he was a watermelon sales person and owned a grocery store in Chicago, was sent home the first night. During his confessionals on The Bachelorette, Joe captured viewers’ hearts and they were shocked when Becca Kufrin saw no connection with him. Fans on Twitter went wild, saying Joe should be brought back.

Perhaps, ABC and Chris Harrison didn’t need much convincing, as Joe Amabile showed up in Mexico for this summer’s Bachelor In Paradise. He made a connection with Kendall Long, but the two break up on Bachelor In Paradise. According to Reality Steve, the two are in a long-distance relationship after filming wrapped and that’s when ABC producers saw their chance to get him on Dancing With The Stars.

As it turns out, the cast of Dancing With The Stars hasn’t announced the cast yet. However, Reality Steve can reveal that ABC talked to Joe Amabile about going on Dancing With The Stars, as he was in Los Angeles to be with Kendall.

Ellen baby 😜 A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) on Aug 29, 2018 at 2:11pm PDT

Reality Steve can further reveal producers got Joe an apartment in Los Angeles to give him a place to stay as he competes on the show. He also has a car to drive. It sounds like Kendall may be in the audience, cheering on Joe as he does his best to win.

Joe Amabile recently revealed that he was also on Ellen. It’s amazing to see that one person has managed to find such great success, given he was sent home on the first episode of The Bachelorette. Joe appears to be overwhelmed with the success, but he is open to exploring the fame and attention he is receiving. No word on who his dance partner will be, but fans are guessing Sharna or Emma.

Will you be cheering on grocery store Joe Amabile on Dancing With The Stars this upcoming season?